Hyundai Exter Waiting Period Crosses Two Months, Check Variant-Wise List Here

Hyundai has confirmed that 40 percent of bookings had been made for the annual petrol version, 38 percent for AMT, and 22 percent for the CNG.

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 16:07 IST

New Delhi, India

Hyundai Exter Launched in India (Photo: Sharukh Shah/News18.com).
Hyundai Exter Launched in India (Photo: Sharukh Shah/News18.com).

The South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai has created a buzz in auto industry after launching Exter in India at the starting price of Rs 5.99 (ex-showroom). The micro-SUV has been witnessing an overwhelming response from customers, a big thanks to aggressive design and advanced features under a decent price range. Now, a matter of concern is that the four-wheeler’s waiting period has been stretched by 12 weeks.

The waiting period situation took a complete “U" turn right after the official launch and received an unexpected number of bookings. As per the detail shared by the company, currently, Tata Punch’s direct rival is getting an average of 1,800 pre-booking per day. The company also mentioned that the numbers are growing.

Hyundai Exter. (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18)

Hyundai Exter Current Waiting Period

Hyundai also informed that 40 percent of bookings had been made for the annual petrol version, 38 percent for AMT, and 22 percent for the CNG. As per the authorized dealerships, the waiting period is depending on the variant. Currently. Exter’s manual and CNG model witness a max waiting period of around seven to eight weeks. On the other hand, the AT variant has up to 12 weeks of waiting.

Hyundai Exter - Front Profile. (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18)

Hyundai Exter Engine

The company has introduced Exter in three engine options. The first one comes with 1.2L Kappa petrol engine, which generates a max power of 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm peak torque. While remaining ones were offered in 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa petrol and CNG.

    • Hyundai Exter Features

    Exter comes with multple advanced features. The list includes an 8.0-inch HD infotainment system with all wireless car connect technology, a Dashcam, a Smart electric sunroof, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, a 391L boot space, multiple-functional steering wheel, 6 airbags as standard, 26 standard safety features across all variant, among others.

    first published: July 15, 2023, 16:07 IST
    last updated: July 15, 2023, 16:07 IST
