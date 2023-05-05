Hyundai India Makes 3-Point Seatbelt as Standard Safety Feature Across Entire Range

Hyundai India, taking customer safety to possibly the highest level, has standardized 3-point seatbelt and seat belt reminder for all seats across its entire vehicle range in the country. The company has already been offering 6-airbags as standard safety feature across several of its SUV and sedan models in India.

Hyundai Venue has also been updated in terms of safety feature as it will now carry Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) and Hill Assist Control (HAC) as factory-fitted equipment. In addition, Hyundai i20 N Line and Venue N Line will also be available with the similar safety features.

Also Read: 2023 Hyundai Alcazar Launched in India, Gets New Petrol Engine and 6-Airbags

Advertisement

Commenting on the same, Mr. Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India said, “Customer safety is our utmost priority and we have been the forerunners in standardization of safety features. At Hyundai, we are committed to consistently elevate the safety standards of our product line-up and thus, in-sync with Indian Government’s direction, we have upgraded our full range model line-up with 3-point seatbelt and seatbelt reminder for all seats as standard offering."

The South-Korean brand has undertaken several safety enhancement initiatives this year. It made 6-airbags mandatory for multiple products such as Creta, Alcazar and Ioniq 5. Earlier, only the Tucson and Kona came with 6-airbags as standard. Furtermore, 4-airbags were made compulsory on most of the variants of the Venue along with Grand i10 Nios and Aura. Recently, the new-gen Hyundai Verna was launched with 6-airbags as standard.

Hyundai Creta and Alcazar also went through a lot of safety updates this year as the duo got Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), Rear Disc Brakes to name a few.

It also extended the Hyundai Smart Sense Level-2 ADAS features from just one model in 2022 (Tucson) to three models in the form of Ioniq 5, Verna and Tucson. The company states that it will be further expanded to other popular models going ahead.

Read all the Latest Auto News here