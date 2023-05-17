Hyundai India Partners with Shell India To Enhance EV-Charging Facility, Details Here

The leading car manufacturer Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), which is considered India’s first smart mobility solutions provider and largest exporter, has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the largest oil company Shell India. During this joint agreement, both companies agreed to install 60 kW DC Fast Chargers across 36 of their EV Dealerships in India.

The collaboration with Shell India is a part of Hyundai’s EV charging infrastructure expansion plan for providing customer-centric solutions towards a cleaner and greener future through the adoption of environment-friendly Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV). The official press release also informed that Shell India Markets Private Limited will also consider installing DC 120 kW Fast Chargers in dealers instead of DC 60 kW Fast charges if feasible.

Hyundai India and Shell India’s Latest Agreement

It has been reported by the officials that the MoA was signed between Hyundai Motor India Ltd. and Shell India Markets Private Limited in the presence of Hyundai’s Executive Director, Jae Wan Ryu, and Shell India’s Director Sanjay Varkey at Hyundai’s headquarters in Gurugram.

Reacting to the announcement, Hyundai Motor India’s CEO Unsoo Kim said that as a customer-centric organization, the brand is constantly striving to enhance customer convenience and pursue strategic partnerships that would support the government’s vision of clean mobility. He said the company is glad to announce its partnership with Shell India to further expand Hyundai’s EV ecosystem in India and enhance our BEV charging network.

In addition, Kim said that Such strategic partnerships are fundamental in accelerating the adoption of Electric Vehicles by customers to achieve the national goal of carbon neutrality. This partnership will power up the nations’ electric mobility mission by offering end-to-end EV charging infrastructure at HMIL Dealerships, Hyundai India’s MD added.