Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Breaks Cover at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Hyundai Motor Company has set the stage on fire at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England with the grand debut of its electrifying masterpiece, the Ioniq 5 N.

Paving the way for the future of high-performance electric vehicles under the N brand, this revolutionary car offers a thrilling driving experience both on the road and the track.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N: Exterior Design

Sporting a design that exudes power and performance, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N boasts an array of stunning features that enhance its aerodynamics and overall performance. With striking black trim parts, a rear spoiler, and vibrant red accents, this beauty is sure to turn heads.

Advertisement

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N: Dimensions

Compared to its standard counterpart, the N variant sits 20mm lower, is 50mm wider, and stretches 80mm longer. It also flaunts larger 21-inch forged aluminum wheels wrapped in top-of-the-line Pirelli P-Zero rubber. Plus, it’s the only Ioniq 5 model equipped with a rear window wiper, adding a touch of practicality to its impressive form.

Advertisement

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N: Interior Features

Advertisement

Stepping inside the cabin, you’ll find yourself surrounded by a sporty color scheme that sets the mood for an exhilarating ride. The Ioniq 5 N features a new steering wheel with customizable paddles, allowing drivers to tailor their experience to their preferences. Not to mention the N Grin Boost button, which provides an instant surge of power. The central console has been optimized for track driving, complete with knee pads and shin support. The bolstered seats sit 20mm lower, ensuring maximum comfort and stability. And let’s not forget the specially designed pedals, perfect for executing daring maneuvers like oversteering, drifting, and power sliding. With an optimized design to reduce foot slippage during two-foot driving, Hyundai has truly thought of everything.

Advertisement

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N: Underpinnings

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is built on the three pillars of N performance: Corner Rascal, Racetrack Capability, and Everyday Sportscar. These pillars are the result of utilizing cutting-edge technologies derived from motorsports and years of development in electric “Rolling Labs." The Corner Rascal capabilities of the Ioniq 5 N are achieved through reinforced body and chassis, providing exceptional torsional rigidity and precise steering response. This allows for rally-inspired dual-motor all-wheel drive cornering that will leave you breathless.

But that’s not all. The Ioniq 5 N also embraces the Everyday Sportscar ethos, offering features like N e-shift and N Active Sound +, which recreate the exhilarating feel and sound of high-performance internal combustion engine (ICE) cars. These remarkable features ensure a thrilling and engaging driving experience that will captivate even the most discerning enthusiasts. Additionally, the Ioniq 5 N introduces a host of exclusive performance features such as N Battery Preconditioning, N Race, N Pedal, N Brake Regen, N Drift Optimizer, N Torque Distribution, N Launch Control, N Grin Boost, and many more.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N: Engine Specification