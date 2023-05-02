Trends :Harrier Viral PhotosRE Shotgun 650Kochi Water MetroMaruti Suzuki FronxRoyal Enfield New Launch
Hyundai Motor India Sales Up 3.5 Percent in April to 58,201 Units

Hyundai Motor India Sales Up 3.5 Percent in April to 58,201 Units

The company's domestic wholesales last month rose by 13 percent to 49,701 units as compared with 44,001 units in the year-ago period

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 08:28 IST

New Delhi, India

2023 Hyundai Verna 1.5 L Trubo (Photo: Paras Yadav/ News18.com)
2023 Hyundai Verna 1.5 L Trubo (Photo: Paras Yadav/ News18.com)

Hyundai Motor India on Monday said its total sales increased by 3.5 percent to 58,201 units in April. The automaker had dispatched 56,201 units in April 2022.

The company’s domestic wholesales last month rose by 13 percent to 49,701 units as compared with 44,001 units in the year-ago period. Exports, however, declined to 8,500 units last month from 12,200 units in April 2022.

“This strong growth has been backed by an overwhelming response to the recently launched all-new Verna that has more than doubled its volumes from its earlier version," Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg said in a statement.

The automaker looks to carry forward this momentum with a soon-to-be-launched SUV, Hyundai Exter, he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: May 02, 2023, 08:28 IST
