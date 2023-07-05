Hyundai Plans to Invest More Than 28 Billion Dollars on Tesla’s EV Charging Network

Automaker Hyundai is reportedly planning to invest $28 billion over the next decade to accelerate its electrification efforts and is considering adopting Elon Musk-run Tesla’s charging network for all future electric vehicles (EVs) in the US.

According to Hyundai CEO and President Jaehoon Chang, the company would consider joining the alliance of automakers adopting Tesla’s charging standard if it is in its customers’ best interest, reports Investopedia.

Hyundai aims to increase its electric vehicle share to 34 percent by 2030, up from 8 percent this year.

Also Read: Toyota Claims Significant Leap Forward in Battery Technology to Boost Electric Cars

Advertisement

Moreover, the report said that Hyundai’s latest electric cars, such as the Ioniq 5, operate at a higher voltage than Tesla’s, meaning they cannot charge as quickly on Tesla’s Supercharger network, which operates at a lower voltage.

The company’s CEO said that he plans to consult with Tesla to see if a faster-charging option could be made available.

Tesla’s network of superchargers accounts for roughly 60 percent of all EV charging stations in the US.

Earlier this month, automaker General Motors (GM) announced that it will integrate Tesla’s electric vehicle (EV) charging standard in its future EVs.

“We’re teaming up with Tesla to enhance your electric vehicle experience. More charging stations, less range anxiety, more sustainable journeys. It’s about your convenience, not our competition," GM tweeted.