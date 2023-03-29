Hyundai Starts Deliveries Of All New Verna 2023; Check Details

Hyundai Motor India has finally launched the all-new Verna in the Indian market with great fanfare last week. Now, reports suggest that Hyundai’s dealerships have started deliveries of the car. The South-Korean carmaker began accepting bookings last month. The next-gen Verna is offered in a total of four variants namely EX, S, SX and SX (O). The sedan’s introductory prices start at Rs 10.90 lakh and go up to Rs 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top of the trim variant.

The all-new Hyundai Verna is slightly bigger than its competitors and boasts of a segment-leading wheelbase of 2,670mm leaving coemption from Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and Honda City behind in this aspect.

Verna’s larger wheelbase ensures that it has the biggest boot space in the segment – 528 litres too. The new-gen Verna bears very little resemblance to its predecessor. Verna’s exteriors are punctuated by a futuristic front fascia. At the front, Verna features a LED set-up that spans almost the entire width of the car.

The all-new Hyundai Verna feels more luxurious due to the dual-tone beige-black interiors and soft-touch materials on the dashboard and door trims. There are two engines on offer with the 2023 Verna – a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol.

The turbo-petrol engine generates 160hp and 253Nm and is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The naturally aspirated petrol unit, on the other hand, churns out 115hp and 144Nm output and is offered with a 6-speed manual and an IVT automatic.

The next-gen Verna comes will all the bells and whistles that you can expect in this segment. On the inside, Verna gets a dual-screen setup with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system which offers Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. Car enthusiasts will also enjoy operating the new digital instrument cluster. Other features include a 2-spoke steering wheel, ventilated and heated front seats, 64-colour ambient lighting, a Bose audio system, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, an electric sunroof and a smart trunk.

Hyundai has added the ADAS tech on some variants of the Verna. The ADAS technology enables features like Lane-keep warning and blind spot assist warning, Forward Collision Warning and Avoidance Assist and Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go.

