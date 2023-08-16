Hyundai to Acquire Chevrolet India Talegaon Plant, Signs Asset Purchase Agreement

Hyundai India has signed an Asset Purchase Agreement (APA) with General Motors India for the acquisition and assignment of identified assets related to Talegaon factory in Maharashtra. For the unversed, the APA would cover assignment of land and buildings and acquisition of certain machinery and manufacturing equipment at the Talegaon plant.

Unsoo Kim, Managing Director and CEO of Hyundai India, and Asifhusen Khatri, Vice President Manufacturing of General Motors India and General Motors International Operations, signed the Asset Purchase Agreement in Gurugram, Haryana. The completion of the acquisition and assignment process will depend on receipt of regulatory approvals from relevant government authorities and fulfilment of certain conditions precedent.

Hyundai expects the manufacturing operations to start in 2025 at the Talegaon factory. Presently, the South-Korean brand has two production facilties in Sriperumbudur (Chennai). With the acquisition of Chevrolet’s factory in Talegaon which has an annual production capacity of 1.30 lakh units, Hyundai intends to rake up its production capacity to 1 million units annually.

Advertisement

Hyundai enhanced its production capacity from 7.50 lakh units to 8.20 lakh units in the first half of this year. It will leverage the extended capacity of the Talegaon factory in the production of additional electric vehicle models, which will launch in the Indian market at a later stage. Hyundai will make make phased investments to upgrade the existing infrastructure and manufacturing equipment at the Talegaon Plant.