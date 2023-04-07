Hyundai Unveils Futuristic Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept Ahead of 2023 New York Auto Show

Hyundai Motor has unveiled its highly anticipated Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept ahead of the 2023 New York Auto Show. The South Korean car manufacturer revealed its futuristic mid-size SUV at the Genesis House in New York City this week.

The Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept is inspired by the company’s X Speedium Coupe Concept that was unveiled in New York last year. The car combines the practicality of a lifestyle-oriented SUV with the aggressive character of a sports car. By launching this mid-size SUV, Hyundai has made a statement of intent for the future. More performance-oriented models under the Genesis brand cannot be ruled out now.

The external design of the GV80 Concept differs from the standard model. While the GV80 SUV had elegant styling, the GV80 Coupe Concept amplifies sportiness in its overall aesthetic. The four-door, four-seat GV80 Concept boasts of a carbon-fiber roof and aggressive ducktail rear spoiler.

Advertisement

Also Read: Hyundai India Records Highest-Ever Sales in FY 2022-23, YoY Growth of 17.9 Percent

Its sporty character is accentuated by 23-inch Pirelli P Zero Scorpion All Season tires. Luc Donckerwolke, Chief Creative Officer of Genesis, has given his take on the GV80 Coupe Concept via a statement.

Donckerwolke said, “The GV80 Coupe Concept emphasises the duality of the Genesis brand by showcasing the antagonistic character that lives within the Athletic and Elegance parameters of Genesis’ design philosophy. We really wanted this longer bonnet, the dash-to-axle ratio, this ducktail spoiler, it was really important to give it an athletic stance."

On the inside, the GV80 Concept features four carbon-fiber-shelled sport bucket seats, each wrapped in Alcantara. Each seat has a hand pump to inflate their bolsters. Reportedly, GV80 Concept’s Magma color, which was seen at the reveal event, represents the tremendous volcanoes on the Korean peninsula.

Genesis is on a path to an electric-only lineup as it aims to have eight hydrogen and battery models by 2030. However, the GV80 Concept will come with an internal-combustion powertrain. Reports suggest the GV80 Concept could come with G90’s 409-hp twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 with electric supercharger or the 375-hp twin-turbo V-6 engine that is seen in the current GV80 lineup.

Advertisement

Interestingly, the Genesis GV80 was spied in India in January. It remains to be seen if Hyundai will launch the GV80 in the Indian market.

Read all the Latest Auto News here