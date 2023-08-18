Hyundai Venue Knight Edition Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 10 Lakh

Hyundai India has launched the Venue Knight Edition at a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. It will be available with 1.2L Kappa petrol engine along with a manual transmission for the S(O) and SX variants and 1.0L T-GDi petrol engine with 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT automatic for the SX(O) variant.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “As we continue to inspire evocative new experiences, we are glad to introduce VENUE Knight Edition that encapsulates the bold new aspiration of today’s buyers. VENUE Knight Edition has been developed keeping in mind the sporty and differentiated requirements of discerning customers. Built on the strong success of CRETA Knight Edition, we have now introduced this special edition on our popular compact SUV – VENUE. We are confident that VENUE Knight Edition will further fillip our SUV success in India and introduce more customers to the thrilling ‘Hyundai SUV Life’."

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition Design

The Knight Edition flaunts blacked out exterior elements such as the front grille, Hyundai logo, Shark-fin antenna and ORVMs. The SUV also gets unique brass colored inserts at front & rear bumper, front wheels and roof rails. It also features dark chrome at Hyundai logo and Venue emblem at the rear-end. Needless to state, the Knight emblem is there as well.

The Venue Knight Edition boasts of red-colored front brake calipers while riding on black painted alloy wheels. The black front and rear skid plates along with body colored door handles sum up the styling updates in the Knight Edition.

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition Features

The SUV is offered with an all-black interior theme alongside brass colored inserts. It is packed with exclusive black seat upholstery with brass colored highlights. Some of the notable features in the Knight Edition include Dashcam with Dual Camera, Sporty Metal Pedals, ECM IRVM and 3D Designer Mats. It can be availed in four mono-tone and 1 dual tone color choices namely Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Gray, Fiery Red and Fiery Red with Abyss Black.

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition Price