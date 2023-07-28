India-Bound Fourth-Gen Skoda Superb Technical Details Revealed

Skoda, the renowned automaker, is all set to globally unveil the fourth-gen Superb later this year. However, the automaker has revealed some exciting technical details of the India-spec Superb.

2024 Skoda Superb: Dimensions

In terms of dimensions, the upcoming Superb measures 4,912 mm in length, 1,894 mm in width, and 1,481 mm in height. It’s worth noting that the new model is longer than its predecessor while being slightly narrower and taller, undoubtedly adding a touch of elegance to its design. However, the wheelbase remains consistent at 2,841 mm, ensuring that the Superb retains its trademark stability and smooth ride. Furthermore, the boot space has also been expanded by 20 litres, offering a spacious 645 litres to accommodate all your travel essentials.

2024 Skoda Superb: Engine Specifications

The lower variants of the Superb will sport the dynamic 1.5-litre TSI mild-hybrid engine. While the higher variants will boast the mighty 2.0-litre TSI unit, available in two distinct states of tune: 201 bhp and 261 bhp. The latter, in addition to its impressive power, will also offer a thrilling 4-wheel-drive option.

Diesel enthusiasts won’t be disappointed either, as the Superb will also offer a 2.0-litre diesel engine with two states of tune: 148 bhp and a more robust 190 bhp. Across all engine options, a seamless 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission will come as standard. Moreover, for those seeking the extra grip and control, the 4-wheel-drive feature will be available on the higher-spec 2.0L engine variants.