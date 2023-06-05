India Deserves Non-stop Flights to More Overseas Destinations: Air India CEO

Asserting that India deserves to have international non-stop connectivity to more destinations, Air India chief Campbell Wilson has said the country has in some respect not been able to control its own destiny as a consequence of not having a healthy domestic airline industry. Wilson, who is piloting Air India’s massive expansion plans in terms of fleet as well as routes, also said that IndiGo succeeding well and Tata airlines coming together provides a good competitor to the strength of IndiGo.

Also Read: Emirates Airlines Offers Free Hotel Stays in Dubai, Book Your Flights by June 11 to Avail

“It should hopefully allow for a market that is more sustainable, ideally profitable that will allow airlines to invest in new products, expand network and also lead India to assume its place on the world aviation stage…," he told .