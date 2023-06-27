India Has Become Second Largest Road Network by Beating China: Nitin Gadkari

India becomes the second-largest country with the biggest road network after beating China. While the United States remains in the number one position. The report says India successfully reserved the position by spreading 1.45-lakh km of road connectivity over the last 8 years. Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari also reacted about the same in the press conference.

While sharing the achievements during his tenure, Gadkari said that India has been focusing on improving the highways and creating greenfield expressways from the past In the past nine years. The minister said he is trying every possible thing to take the country’s infrastructure to the next level.

India’s Road Network

Advertisement

During the conference, Gadkari also informed the Authority of India (NHA1) has been working on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway with full focus, and almost completed India’s top-notch longest project ever.

Gadkari also revealed that before his leadership, India had 91,287 km of road network only. During his tenure, the minister gripped on NHAI, which has constructed, fixed and improved highways and expressways. He informed that NHAI has constructed more than 30,000 km of highways and expressways nationwide.

India’s Fund For Constructing Expressways