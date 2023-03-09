India Should Aim for 100% Electric 2W and 3W Sales in Next 5 Years: Amitabh Kant

Recently, ‘National Dialogue on Emerging Trends in E-Mobility’ was organized by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) in New Delhi. At the event, Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa of India, said that India should aim to make two and three-wheelers sales 100 percent electric in the next five years. It was also announced that UP and Delhi are the front runners in EV sales as India recorded its highest-ever EV sales in first six months of FY 2022-23.

“India should target making two and three-wheelers sales 100% electric in the next five years. This will not only help reduce air pollution but also ensure that we become a global manufacturing champion for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers. Public mobility is the backbone of a civilised society. Focus should also be on e-buses," said Kant.

While releasing the CEEW Centre for Energy Finance’s (CEEW-CEF) independent report ‘Greening India’s Automotive Sector’ at the event, he asserted that Indian automotive industry should set a target of installing five million fast chargers and focus on battery swapping and PLIs for localised manufacturing.

“To accelerate the e-mobility transition, financing will be key. There is a need for mechanisms such as first-loss guarantees, credit enhancement and blended finance, to enable private-capital to flow at scale. We must target to install five million fast chargers, and push for battery swapping and PLIs for localised manufacturing. Also, I want to congratulate CEEW for this path-breaking e-mobility dashboard that will encourage healthy competition between states," added Kant.

The report released by CEEW-CEF stated that more electric vehicles (EVs) were sold in the country in the first six months of FY 2022-23 than in the previous full financial year. EVs constituted 6 percent of all new auto sales in September 2022, up from only 1 percent in January 2021. The E-2W and e-rickshaws form 93 percent of the EV total market in H1 FY23. It was further learnt that states with larger incentives such as Assam, Goa, and Gujarat have witnessed nearly 20X growth in e-2W market.

CEEW-CEF also launched the ‘Electric Mobility Dashboard’, a free, online tool that captures and dynamically updates, on a fortnightly basis, EV volumes at a national, state and RTO level.

