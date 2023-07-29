Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Indian National Rally Championship Shattered All Records with Number of Entries

Indian National Rally Championship Shattered All Records with Number of Entries

The Rally has received a huge boost, thanks to the Vamcy Merla Sports Foundation, which is changing how it supports events, teams, and drivers.

Advertisement

Published By: Paras Yadav

IANS

Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 12:35 IST

Coimbatore, India

Indian National Rally Championship (Photo: IANS)
Indian National Rally Championship (Photo: IANS)

The third round of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship, the Blue Band Sports Rally of Coimbatore 2023, has shattered all records even before the flag-off, with as many as 76 cars lining up for the big day of the two-day race, starting on Saturday.

The Rally has received a huge boost thanks to the Vamcy Merla Sports Foundation, which is changing the face of Indian motorsport by supporting events, teams and drivers across the board.

The VM Foundation is backing 37 teams, making up nearly 50 percent of the grid for this round.

Advertisement

Top teams like Ammyfield Rallying, Arka Motorsports, Chettinad Sporting, and top drivers like former INRC champion Chetan Shivram, Prince (Maninder Singh) and Aimen Ahmed are buzzing with excitement on the eve of the rally.

"I have been passionate about motorsports all my life," the chairman of VM Sports Foundation, Vamcy Merla, said.

"I have promoted several FMSCI events in the past too, including the 2019 edition of the Indian National Rally Championship. I have created this foundation to help India’s best rallyists follow their dreams without worrying about money," he added.

Merla, incidentally, is also competing in the rally, his first time ever at this level. He has registered in the Gypsy Cup and has Raghuram Saminathan as his navigator.

top videos
  • Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Flaunt Their Love As They Watch 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

    • "The INRC has received a huge boost thanks to VM Foundation’s enthusiasm and wholehearted support. Several drivers, who can’t afford the costs of competing in an event of this scale and magnitude and skip several rounds every year, are all here in Coimbatore," J Prithviraj, secretary of the Coimbatore Auto Sports Club, said.

    "We have a formidable field and every class is going to be thrilling and a close affair," he added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Paras YadavParas Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educ...Read More

    first published: July 29, 2023, 12:35 IST
    last updated: July 29, 2023, 12:35 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App