Indian Railways Announces Patna Tirupati Summer Special Train

The Indian Railways has announced another summer special train from Danapur to Tirupati. The summer special train will operate for three days between the two cities. The special train will run from Danapur on April 24, May 1, and May 8. and on April 29 and May 6 from Tirupati.

Train number 07420, Danapur-Tirupati Special Train will run from Danapur to Tirupati on April 24, May 1, and May 8. The train will depart from Danapur at 2:00 pm on Tuesday and will arrive in Tirupati on Wednesday at 7:45 am.

The train will travel via Aara, Baksar, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Prayagraj Chheoki, and Jabalpur to reach Tirupati. This special train will have three second AC class, five 3 AC class, 11 sleeper class, and two general class coaches.

Train number 07419, Tirupati-Danapur Special Train will be operational on April 29 and May 6. The special train will depart for Danapur from Tirupati on these two days only. The train will leave Tirupati station at 7:15 am on Saturday and will reach Danapur at 11:15 pm on Sunday.

The train will run via Jabalpur, Pryagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Baksar, and Aara to reach Danapur. This special train will also have three second AC class, five 3 AC class, 11 sleeper class, and two general class coaches.

With the summer vacations around the corner, the other summer special trains have also been announced for the convenience of families.

Lokmanya Tilak Superfast Special train:

From May 4 to June 8, the Lokmanya Tilak Superfast Special Train will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus every Thursday. From May 5 to June 9, it will depart from Samastipur every Friday.

Schedule

The Samastipur Superfast Special train will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.15 p.m. on Thursday and arrive in Samastipur at 09.15 p.m. on Friday, via Patliputra at 05.10 p.m. on Friday.

Train number 01044 Samastipur-Lokmanya Tilak Superfast Special will depart Samastipur at 11.20 p.m. on Friday, stop in Patliputra at 02.20 a.m. on Saturday, and arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 07.40 p.m. on Sunday.

