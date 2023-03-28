Summer holidays are around the corner. Lots of families will be travelling to their hometowns and native places to rewind and relax. This will increase the passenger load on several trains. To deal with it, Indian Railways has decided to operate special trains between Patna and Secunderabad/Hyderabad. This special train will have stops at Gaya, Koderma, Bokaro, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Raipur and Nagpur. Another announcement accompanying this was that train number 12395/12396 Rajendranagar-Ajmer-Rajendranagar Ziyarat Express, running between Rajendranagar and Ajmer, will have a stoppage of two minutes at Kishangarh station added to its schedule for six months, as an experiment.

Both announcements were made by the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Hajipur Zone, Virendra Kumar. The train schedule for those travelling between Bihar and Telangana are as follows:

Train number 03253 Patna-Secunderabad special train will run twice a week, from April 8 to June 28 on Mondays and Wednesdays. It will make 26 trips. This special train will leave Patna Junction at 03:00 pm and reach Secunderabad at 03:30 am on the third day. On its return journey, this special train will make 13 trips from Hyderabad and 13 trips from Secunderabad.

Train number 07255 Hyderabad-Patna special train will leave Hyderabad at 10:50 pm on Wednesdays from April 5 to June 28 and will reach Patna Junction on Fridays at 11:30 am. Train number 07256 Secunderabad-Patna special will leave Secunderabad at 09:00 pm on Fridays, starting April 7 to June 30 and reach Patna Junction at 09:30 am on Sundays.

The schedule for the Ziyarat express changing from March 29 is as follows:

Train number 12395 Rajendranagar-Ajmer Ziyarat Express leaving Rajendranagar on March 29 will reach Kishangarh at 02:22 pm and will leave for the further journey at 02:24 pm. Train number 12396 Ajmer-Rajendranagar Ziyarat Express leaving Ajmer on March 31 will reach Kishangarh at 01:10 am and will depart for the further journey at 01:12 am. This will improve the convenience of commutability for passengers living in and around Kishangarh.

