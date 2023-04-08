Indian Railways Introduces 2-Day Amritsar Tour Package, Check Route And Fare

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a two-day tour package of Amritsar from New Delhi. The package will cover three significant places in Amritsar- Wagah Border, Jallianwala Bagh and the Golden Temple. This Amritsar Rail Tour Package in Swarna Shatabdi starts from Rs 5,450 and will help Sikh devotees in particular to travel to some religious places. Interested passengers have to report at New Delhi Railway Station at 06.45 am and have to board Train No.12029 Swarna Shatabdi Express.

The Swarna Shatabdi Express will give breakfast to the passengers and after reaching the designated station, they will proceed to the hotel. The hotel will serve passengers lunch and then they will travel for the sightseeing of Wagah Border. They will return to the hotel in the evening and will be served dinner as well. On day 2, passengers will travel to the Golden Temple and Jallianwala Bagh. In the evening, passengers will board Swarna Shatabdi No.12030 and return to New Delhi Railway Station. The beneficiaries will get dinner on the return journey.

Regarding the price of the tour package, for solo travellers, the price is Rs 8,325. It will cost Rs 6,270 for double sharing and Rs 5,450 for triple sharing. You will be charged Rs 4,320 with a bed and Rs 3,690 without a bed if you are travelling with a child between the ages of 5 and 11. Passengers can book the tickets online or can contact tourismnz@irctc.com for more information or booking of the tickets.

For more information, passengers can check the official website of IRCTC- https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=NDR045

For the uninitiated, the Wagah Border ceremony is a daily military practice that takes place at the border between India and Pakistan. The Golden Temple is one of the holiest places in Sikhism and the Jallianwala Bagh is a historic garden where the infamous massacre took place on April 13, 1919.

