Indian Railways Plans to Introduce Affordable Non-AC Train for Common Man

In a major development, Indian Railways is set to bring forth an exciting prospect for the common man with the introduction of a new affordable non-AC train.

After the successful rollout of Vande Bharat Express trains, the authorities are now aiming to manufacture a brand-new train equipped with upgraded second-class unreserved and second-class 3-tier sleeper coaches.

Although the name of the train has not yet been finalized, the primary objective is to provide a superior travel experience for the common man. It is being speculated that the new train will incorporate several features similar to the prestigious Vande Bharat Express trains.

However, it is important to note that unlike the self-propelled Vande Bharat Express, the new modern train will be loco hauled. The unique aspect of this new train lies in the presence of locomotives at both ends, setting it apart from most Indian Railways trains which are hauled by a single locomotive. This ingenious arrangement enables the implementation of push-pull technology, allowing for faster acceleration. Moreover, this eliminates the need for locomotive reversal at the terminating station, thereby reducing turnaround time.

The LHB train is planned to consist of 2 second luggage, guard, and divyaang-friendly coaches, along with 8 second-class unreserved coaches and 12 second-class 3-tier sleeper coaches. Notably, all the coaches will be non-AC, catering to the preferences and needs of the common man.

The locomotives for this groundbreaking train are currently being manufactured at the esteemed Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), while the train coaches will be produced at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai. It is worth mentioning that ICF is currently the sole Indian Railways coach factory responsible for manufacturing Vande Bharat Express trains.