Indian Railways has been consistently taking several measures for the convenience of passengers to meet the increased demand for train tickets in different seasons. The railway authorities have now announced a new summer special train between West Bengal’s Malda town and Mumbai during the summer holidays. This comes as a big relief for the passengers from Bhagalpur, Bihar, those who want to take a direct train to Mumbai.

The new train will be operated by Eastern Railway from April 10 to May 29.

Full Schedule

Advertisement

Train Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT) - Malda Town Special will depart CSMT station at 11:05 am on every Monday between April 10 and May 29 (total of 8 trips).

Malda Town – CSMT special will leave Malda Town at 12:20 pm on every Wednesday between April 12 and May 31 (8 trips). The summer special train will stop at New Farakka, Barharwa, Sahibganj, Kahalgaon, Bhagalpur, Sultanganj, Jamalpur, Abhaypur and Kiul stations in both the directions.

The special train will also have the first AC, second AC and third AC coaches along with the sleeper and general class coaches. According to the PRO of Malda Division, Rupa Mandal, summer special trains will be operated keeping in mind the extra rush of passengers during summers who travel to their hometowns to give their children during the summer vacation in schools.

The Holi season also just ended and people are travelling back in large numbers to their workplaces. To accommodate the increased load of passengers for their return journeys, Indian Railways also recently launched many Holi special trains. Anyone who is planning to travel between Bihar and Mumbai can also book tickets in those trains.

The railway authorities have recently launched Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal, Mumbai – Jaynagar Weekly Holi Special, which will operate from March 11-March 25.

Advertisement

Here is the schedule:

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal, Mumbai – Jaynagar Weekly Holi Special (05562) leaves Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal, Mumbai at 1.30 pm on Monday since March 14 and will make its last trip on March 28 and reach Jaynagar at 8.00 am on Wednesday. On its way back, Jaynagar – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai Weekly Holi Special (05561 ) will depart Jaynagar at 11:50 pm on Saturdays and reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 12:20 pm on Mondays Terminal, Mumbai.

Read all the Latest Auto News here