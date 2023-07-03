Indian Railways To Kickstart 8-Coach Lucknow-Ayodhya-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Express, Check Details

To provide a better and seamless travel expirence on shorter routes to the public in Uttar Pradesh, Indian Railways decided to introduce Lucknow-Ayodhya-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Express. It has been reported that the train, which comprised with eight coaches scheduled to be flagged off on July 7. The report says that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at an inaugural event to kickstart the operation. However, official details about the same are yet to be received by PMO.

While confirming the news, divisional railway manager, NER-Lucknow, Aditya Kumar said that the train will start its operation from Ayodhya, and it will connect connecting Gorakhpur to Lucknow. Once launched, it will become the second Vande Bharat Express in the state.

All About Lucknow-Ayodhya-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Express

If you are wondering about the fares, the details will be released in the upcoming days or on launch day. When it comes to the distance and speed, the report says the train likely to cover a total distance of 302 km (via Ayodhya junction), which will allow the passengers to save some extra hours. The train expected to run at a maximum 110 kmph speed. While the cruise limit has been set at 160 kmph.