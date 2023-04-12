Indian Railways To Operate 217 Summer Special Trains To Avoid Rush; Deets Inside

For the convenience of passengers and to alleviate additional rush in the summer season, the Ministry of Railways issued a notice on April 11, announcing that the Railways will operate 217 special trains to complete 4,010 trips. The facility will only be applicable during the summer months. It has been notified that these special summer trains will be linking major destinations across India via the rail routes. For those who intend to travel to popular tourist destinations like Patna, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, the summer special trains will make their journey much easier.

The statement further reads that the South Western Railway will run 69 special trains, while the South Central division has announced 48 such trains. Railway stations that will fall under the South Western Railway zone include Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana. Similarly, the Western Railway will introduce 40 special trains, and the Southern Railway will run 20 of them.

Speaking about the Central and East Central Railway, these zones will run 10 special trains each. Bihar comes under the Eastern Central Railway zone. These 10 trains that Bihar received will complete 296 trips. There are four trains on the Eastern Railway route. The state of West Bengal comes under this particular zone.

The North Western Railway has notified 16 summer special trains, but the Northern Railway has not received any special trains. This indicates that there will be no special summer trains running in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Chandigarh. As per the notice issued by the Railways, only major stations will come under each of the said zones.

Till now, the Railways have shared zero information about the number, name, date, and route of these special summer trains. Only the zones have been specified. Passengers wanting to travel in these special trains might soon hear the announcement from the railway authorities anytime now.

Post the expected announcement, the commuters will be able to book their tickets and select their seat of choice, either through the railway counter or via the official IRCTC website. If there are any further alterations or additions in regard to these special summer trains, the Ministry of Railways will inform the masses about it.

