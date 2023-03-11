The Indian Railways has introduced a Varanasi-Vaishno Devi-Katra special train, which will connect Kashi Vishwanath to Vaishno Devi. The special train will pass through various stations like Udhampur, Jammu Tawi, Pathankot Cantt, Jalandhar Cantt, Ludhiana, Ambala Cantt, Yamunanagar Jagadhri, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Lucknow, Rae Bareli Junction, and Pratapgarh.

Train Number- 04212/04211 will ply between Kashi and Katra. Varanasi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Holi Special will make 4 rounds. 04212 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Varanasi special train will run on March 13, 2023. This train will leave for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 09.30 pm and reach Varanasi at 11.35 pm the next day.

While returning, train number 04211 from Varanasi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special will leave Varanasi at 04:15 pm on March 12, 2023, and reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra the next day at 06.30 pm.

The train consists of sleepers, air-conditioned, and general category coaches between Kashi and Katra. The fare is Rs 755 for the sleeper class, Rs 1930 for the third AC, Rs 2680 for the second AC, and Rs 4255 for the first AC from Varanasi to Katra.

Passengers can travel to Vaishno Devi Mandir via Delhi. The train makes its trip every weekend. For single occupancy, the cost of the travel is Rs 13300, while for double occupancy it goes up to Rs 9670. For triple occupancy, the cost is Rs 8160. The travel duration is for 3 nights and 4 days. Train no. 12425 - Rajdhani Express (3AC) will make a trip to Vaishno Devi dedicated to the Goddess Shakti. The cost of the package also includes:

Comfortable Rail Journey in AC 3-Tier (Return ticket).

02 Nights by train, 01-night accommodation at a hotel in Katra.

Arrival/Departure transfer in a non-ac Vehicle on sharing basis depending on the size of the group.

On-board Catering by Railways and off-board catering on a fixed menu basis as per the itinerary.

AC accommodation in Hotel.

Yatra Slip assistance and GST.

