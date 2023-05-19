Indian Railways To Start Pair Of Summer Special Trains Between Patna and Howrah

To accommodate the increased number of passengers, the Indian Railways has decided to operate the Patna-Howrah-Patna Superfast Summer Special train every Sunday between 21 May and 25 June, for the convenience of travellers between Patna and Howrah. The Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway, Virendra Kumar, has provided this information. According to him, starting from 21 May until 25 June, the Patna-Howrah Superfast Summer Special train will depart from Patna at 5:30 AM and make several stops along the way. These include Patna Sahib at 5:43 AM, Bakhtiyarpur at 6:08 AM, Badh at 6:20 AM, Mokama at 6:45 AM, Hathidah at 6:52 AM, and Lakhisarai at 7:13 AM.

The train will further stop at Jamui at 7:36 AM, Jhajha at 8:21 AM, Jasidih at 8.59 AM, Madhupur at 9:20 AM, Jamtara at 9:52 AM, Chittaranjan at 10:06 AM, Asansol at 10:39 AM, and Durgapur at 11:15 AM, before reaching Howrah at 1:25 PM.

Similarly, train number 02023 Howrah-Patna Superfast Summer Special will depart from Howrah at 2:15 PM every Sunday from 21 May to 25 June. It will make stops at Durgapur at 4:08 PM and Asansol at 5:05 PM.

Ministry of Railways announced last month that 217 special trains will be operated during this summer season, making a total of 4,010 trips. The purpose of these special trains is to provide convenience to passengers and manage the additional rush. The ministry stated that these trains have been strategically planned to connect major destinations across the country via railway routes.

The South Western Railway and South Central Railway have issued the most significant number of special train announcements, with 69 and 48 trains respectively. The Western Railway and Southern Railway have reported 40 and 20 special trains respectively. Additionally, the East Central Railway and Central Railway have individually announced 10 special trains each, while the North Western Railway has revealed a total of 16 special trains.

As the summer season sets in, the demand for railway travel tends to surge, resulting in an increased number of passengers. To address this seasonal upswing and ensure a smoother travel experience, special trains are introduced. These trains play a crucial role in alleviating overcrowding by providing additional transportation capacity.