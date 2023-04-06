India's 11th Vande Bharat Express Train Connects Bhopal With Delhi: Check Time, Fare and Route

The 11th Vande Bharat Express train in India clocked 161 kmph on its first journey. The Hazrat Nizamuddin-Rani Kamlapati train, which runs between Bhopal and New Delhi, was flagged off last week by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of the Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Governor of the Madhya Pradesh, Mangubhai Patel, and the Chief Minister of the state, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

From Bhopal’s Rani Kamlapati Railway Station to New Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin Station, the Vande Bharat Express train will run six days per week except on Saturday. Every day at 5.40 am, the train will depart from Rani Kamlapati Railway Station and arrive at Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi at 1.10 pm. Similarly, it will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin at 2:40 pm and arrive at Rani Kamlapati station at 10:10 pm.

This train will depart at 5:40 in the morning from Bhopal and arrive at V Lakshmibai station at 8:46 in the morning. The train will depart from there at 8:48 and arrive in Gwalior at 9:48 after making a brief two-minute halt. At 9.50 am, this train will depart from Gwalior and arrive at Agra Cantt at 11.23 am. The train will halt for two minutes in Agra Cantt before departing at 11.25 and arriving in Nizamuddin at 1.10 pm.

On the departure side, the Vande Bharat Express train will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin at 02.40 pm and arrive in Agra Cantt at 4.20 pm. After halting there for two minutes, it will depart Agra Cantt at 04.22 pm. At 5.45 pm, this train will then arrive in Gwalior and make a two-minute halt there. It will leave from Gwalior at 5.47 pm and arrive at V Laxmibai station at 07.03 pm.

On the Vande Bharat Express Train, a chair car seat costs Rs 805, luxury coach seat costs Rs 1390 from Agra to Nizamuddin. Executive class costs Rs 1,005 from Agra to Gwalior, compared to the chair car’s Rs 525 fare. From Agra to Bhopal’s Rani Kamlapati station, the chair car ticket is priced at Rs 1,420, while for the executive class, the fare is Rs 2,630. From Rani Kamalapati station in Vande Bharat to Nizamuddin, the chair car transport fare is Rs 1,665.

