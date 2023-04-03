India's Largest Passenger Vehicle - Force Citiline 10-Seater SUV, All You Need to Know

The Pune-based homegrown car manufacturer Force motors recently Introduced India’s first 10-seater Multi Utility Vehicle (MUV) Citiline 2023. The newly launched variant is an updated version of the company’s Force Trax Cruiser, which was priced between Rs 13.32 to 14.95 Lakh.

Force Motors claims that the Citiline is perfect for lengthy out-of-town journeys with family and friends. The company said the MUV basically has been designed with a forward-facing seat configuration to help a group of people enjoy long trips without any discomfort.

Force Citiline 2023 Dimensions and Design

Force Citiline has been launched with the latest technology and innovative solutions. The giant vehicle has an 1818 mm width, 5120 mm length, 2027 mm height, and 3050 mm wheelbase. As far as the ground clearance is concerned, it features a 191 mm distance from the ground.

Taking about the MUV’S design, It somehow resembles the 90’s road king Tata Sumo. However, the company promised to not take interested customers in the previous outdated technology and old design as it launched the vehicle with sharp edges, which made the MUV more aggressive and wild than before.

Advertisement The vehicle also gets traditional front light, equipped with halogen bulbs. The MUV also features a large bonnet, paired with a single washer that allows the driver to deal with rain or clean the windshield during smog.

Force Citiline 2023 Interiors and Features

The vehicle comes with several eye-catching features such as powerful dual air-conditioning, central locking power windows, multiple USB charging ports, rear parking sensors, bottle holders, and a folding-type last-row seat to accommodate luggage while traveling in smaller groups.

Apart from this, passengers also can make a comfortable entry and exit into the vehicle, all the credit goes to the large extended foot-board on the sides. With the large rear door, a spare wheel on it enhances the MUVP’s overall road appearance.

Force Citiline 2023 engine and specs

Citiline comes with the famous FM 2.6 Common Rail Diesel engine from Mercedes, which churns out 91 horsepower and a maximum torque of 250 Nm between 1400 and 2400 rpm. Official says the revised front grill with Citiline branding from the front and back, new charcoal grey console, and matching upholstery makes Citiline a superior product in the market.

Force Citiline 2023 Price and Variants

If you are planning to have two cars due to a big family or group, you can consider the Force Citiline 2023 without making a hole in the pocket. The 10-seater comes at a starting price between Rs 16.5 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Competition

The vehicle does not have any direct rivals in the market as yet. But, it is undoubtedly giving competition to Toyota’s one of the hot selling products Innova Crysta which comes with 8 seating capacity.

