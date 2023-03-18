IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Nagpur Airport After Passenger's Medical Emergency

A Ranchi-Pune IndiGo flight made unscheduled landing at the Nagpur airport after a passenger had a medical emergency, an airport official said here on Friday.

Flight 6E 672 was diverted to the Nagpur airport at 10 pm on Thursday, he said, adding that the passenger was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced brought dead.

“The passenger was unconscious on the flight and was rushed to the hospital for medical assistance but unfortunately did not survive," the airline’s spokesperson said in a statement.

