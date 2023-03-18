Breaking News
'What is This...': SC Turns Down Plea Seeking Registration of Live-in Relationships
Home » Auto » IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Nagpur Airport After Passenger's Medical Emergency

IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Nagpur Airport After Passenger's Medical Emergency

Indigo Flight 6E 672 was diverted to the Nagpur airport after a passenger had a medical emergency, an airport official said

Advertisement

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: March 18, 2023, 12:55 IST

Nagpur, India

IndiGo Flight (Photo: IANS)
IndiGo Flight (Photo: IANS)

A Ranchi-Pune IndiGo flight made unscheduled landing at the Nagpur airport after a passenger had a medical emergency, an airport official said here on Friday.

Flight 6E 672 was diverted to the Nagpur airport at 10 pm on Thursday, he said, adding that the passenger was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced brought dead.

Also Read: IndiGo Starts Direct Flights From Nashik to Goa, Ahmedabad and Nagpur

“The passenger was unconscious on the flight and was rushed to the hospital for medical assistance but unfortunately did not survive," the airline’s spokesperson said in a statement.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Paras YadavParas Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educ...Read More

first published: March 18, 2023, 12:55 IST
last updated: March 18, 2023, 12:55 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+11PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Naatu Naatu-The Elephant Whisperers Oscar Wins, Release Of Zwigato, Deepika Padukone At Oscars Among Biggest Entertainment News This Week