Indigo Starts Direct Flight from Patna to Deoghar; Check Timings, Fare and Journey Time

Planning a trip from Bihar’s Patna to Deoghar in Jharkhand? Now, you can ditch trains or buses to travel directly from flight and save you a lot of time. Yes, you read it right. One of the religious places now has been added to the jayaprakash Narayan International Airport under its summer schedule.

According to the reports, the leading carrier in the country, Indigo will operate the flight between Patna and Deoghar on days like Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The airline also started accepting bookings for the same. As per the details shared by the airline, it said that flight named 6E-7944/7945 will reach Patna airport at 12.15 pm and depart for Deoghar at 12.35 pm. A one-way journey will only take one hour.

According to a representative of IndiGo, he said that the booking for the Deoghar trip has already begun at the starting fare of Rs 2,960 (excluding other charges). On this route, the airline will fly an ATR-72 aircraft that can easily carry more than 75 passengers in one go. This will be the first direct flight from Patna to Deoghar. There is just one flight every day between Patna and Ranchi, the Indigo official added.

Amis this, under the summer schedule, more than 38 flights including arrivals ans departture will be operate from the city

