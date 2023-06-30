IndiGo Starts Direct Flight Service from Mumbai to Durgapur, Kannur - Timings, Fare and More

IndiGo made a significant announcement on June 27, unveiling its plans to enhance its flight services. Effective July 1, the airline will launch a new flight route linking Mumbai and West Bengal’s Durgapur, as well as resume flights between Mumbai and Kannur in Kerala.

Mumbai-Kannur Flight Timings

Passengers travelling from Mumbai to Kannur can now benefit from the convenience of IndiGo’s new flight, which will depart from Mumbai at 1:50 pm and arrive in Kannur at 3:45 pm. The return journey will start at 4:15 pm, with the flight touching down in Mumbai at 6 pm. IndiGo has allocated the Airbus 360 aircraft, accommodating up to 186 passengers, for this service.



With this latest expansion, IndiGo solidifies its presence in Mumbai, operating over 170 daily flights to and from the city. The airline boasts an extensive network of 155 domestic flights and 20 international flights, offering travellers a wide range of destinations.