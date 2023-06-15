Trends :Hero Passion PlusKTM 390 DukeHonda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Indigo Starts Direct Flight Service on Lucknow-Dammam Route, Check Details

Indigo Starts Direct Flight Service on Lucknow-Dammam Route, Check Details

Indigo Starts Direct Flight Service on Lucknow-Dammam Route, IndiGo has begun its international operations from the new Terminal 2 with effect from June 13, Check Details at news18.com.

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 12:45 IST

Lucknow, India

IndiGo (Photo: Reuters)
IndiGo (Photo: Reuters)

To provide a big relief to the flyers, the leading airline in India Indigo has finally started its direct flight service from Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) to Dammam in India Saudi Arabia. Now, the interested flyer can book the flight for the mentioned root by visiting Indigo’s website.

While confirming the news, an official from CCSIA told the media that the flight will provide a seamless travel expirence, and connectivity to passengers, who are flying toward Saudi Arabia. He also informed that the new direct Indigo flight took off today at took off from Lucknow airport at 8:30 pm, which was carrying 170 passengers on board.

Indigo’s Lucknow To Dammam Flight

It has been reported that the daily direct flight will leave from Lucknow Airport at 20:30 hrs and arrive in Dammam at 22:50 hrs. While the returning flight will depart from Dammam at 23:50 hrs and arrive in Lucknow at 06:25 hrs.

The new non-stop flight service on the Lucknow-Saudi Arabia route is an effort by CCSI Airport to meet its future goals, where it is planning to add more than 100 domestic and foreign flights this summer.

All About CCSIA Airport

    • Meanwhile, the CCSIA airport is considered one of the busiest airports in the country. On average, more than 17,500 passengers from domestic and international destinations catches flight from the CCSIA on a daily basis. Amid this, the airport also operates more than 114 domestic and international flights daily.

    It has been reported that Chaudhary Charan Singh International has witnessed somewhere around a total of 1.07 million flyers in the first two months of 2023-24

