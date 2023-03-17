Home » Auto » IndiGo Starts Direct Flights From Nashik to Goa, Ahmedabad and Nagpur

IndiGo Starts Direct Flights From Nashik to Goa, Ahmedabad and Nagpur

Nashik is the seventh destination on the 6E network in Maharashtra and will increase intra-state and inter-state accessibility while promoting trade and tourism

Advertisement

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: March 17, 2023, 08:39 IST

Nashik, India

Indigo Airline (Photo: @IndiGo6E / Twitter)
Indigo Airline (Photo: @IndiGo6E / Twitter)

The country’s leading carrier IndiGo has commenced direct flights from Nashik to Goa, Ahmedabad and Nagpur.

Nashik is the seventh destination on the 6E network in Maharashtra and will increase intra-state and inter-state accessibility while promoting trade, tourism and mobility through these new connections, the carrier said on Wednesday.

Also Read: Air India’s Three International Flights Affected Due to Technical Issues in Two Days

This move connects India’s golden triangle to a plethora of domestic and international locations through our 6E network. to Nashik, famous for its rich history, we aim to promote commerce and tourism and boost economic growth in the region.

RELATED NEWS
Advertisement

“Inclusion of these direct flights in our summer schedule will offer more choices to tourists visiting Nashik, India’s wine capital, and professionals travelling to the major industrial hub for automobile companies," Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Paras YadavParas Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educ...Read More

first published: March 17, 2023, 08:39 IST
last updated: March 17, 2023, 08:39 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+11PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Naatu Naatu-The Elephant Whisperers Oscar Wins, Release Of Zwigato, Deepika Padukone At Oscars Among Biggest Entertainment News This Week