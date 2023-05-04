Trends :Harrier Viral PhotosRE Shotgun 650Kochi Water MetroMaruti Suzuki FronxRoyal Enfield New Launch
IndiGo to Commence Flight From Bhubaneswar to Singapore, Bangkok From June 3

These additional international routes will not only improve connectivity but also enhance accessibility for passengers flying to and from Bhubaneswar

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 10:45 IST

Mumbai, India

Indigo Airline (Photo: @IndiGo6E / Twitter)
Indigo Airline (Photo: @IndiGo6E / Twitter)

Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Wednesday announced it will commence flight services to Singapore and Bangkok from Bhubaneswar from June 3.

These additional international routes will not only improve connectivity but also enhance accessibility for passengers flying to and from Bhubaneswar, IndiGo said in a statement.

The Gurugram-based airline has already announced its plans to connect Bhubaneswar with Dubai from May 15.

“These new connections to Bangkok and Singapore from Bhubaneswar will not only reduce travel time but also enhance global connectivity from the state," said Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha.

The enhanced accessibility, Patnaik added, will increase trade and tourism, benefit the people of the state and help the government realise its goal of new Odisha.

These new flights to Singapore and Bangkok will encourage tourism and trade in the city and the entire state, said Vinay Malhotra, Head Global Sales, IndiGo.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: May 04, 2023, 10:45 IST
last updated: May 04, 2023, 10:45 IST
