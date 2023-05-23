IndiGo to Operate Flights Between Bangkok and Kolkata From June 3

Coming June 3, low-cost carrier IndiGo will operate flights between Kolkata and Bangkok twice a week.

The airline on Monday said flights from Bangkok will be operated on Tuesdays and Saturdays while the return flights to Kolkata will be operated on Wednesdays and Sundays.

“Our new Bangkok-Kolkata route caters to the growing demand from customers for more international connections to Southeast Asia. We are committed to providing our customers with a seamless travel experience through more flight options and hassle-free connectivity," said Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo.

It will also introduce daily flights to Surat and Hyderabad from Kolkata from July 3, he said in a statement.

In addition, IndiGo will also add frequencies to existing destinations such as Bengaluru and Goa from Kolkata. The additional flights will be available from June 26.

“We will continue to explore more opportunities to deliver on our promise of providing affordable, on-time services across our unparalleled network," he said.