IndiGo to Start Direct Flight Service from Delhi to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan Next Month

No-frills airline IndiGo on Wednesday announced the launch of its direct air services to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan in Central Asia from Delhi next month, subject to regulatory approval.

The four times a week air services between Delhi and Tashkent in Uzbekistan will commence from September 22, while Almaty in Kazakhstan will be connected with Delhi from September 23 with three flights per week, IndiGo said.

With the launch of flight services to these two new cities, IndiGo will be operating to a total of 111 destinations, including 32 in the international markets, the airline said.