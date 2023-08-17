Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » IndiGo to Start Direct Flight Service from Delhi to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan Next Month

IndiGo to Start Direct Flight Service from Delhi to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan Next Month

The four times a week air services between Delhi and Tashkent will commence from Sept 22 and Almaty in Kazakhstan will be three flights per week from Sept 23.

Advertisement

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 10:39 IST

Mumbai, India

IndiGo (Photo: @IndiGo6E / Twitter)
IndiGo (Photo: @IndiGo6E / Twitter)

No-frills airline IndiGo on Wednesday announced the launch of its direct air services to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan in Central Asia from Delhi next month, subject to regulatory approval.

The four times a week air services between Delhi and Tashkent in Uzbekistan will commence from September 22, while Almaty in Kazakhstan will be connected with Delhi from September 23 with three flights per week, IndiGo said.

With the launch of flight services to these two new cities, IndiGo will be operating to a total of 111 destinations, including 32 in the international markets, the airline said.

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • The introduction of this new route aims to improve India’s connectivity to Kazakhstan, Central Asia’s prominent financial centre, the airline said.

    This direct connectivity will not only promote trade but also foster stronger economic and cultural ties between India and Uzbekistan, IndiGo said, adding, the connectivity to Kazakhstan will further foster trade and commerce, given its status as the wealthiest country in Central Asia.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Paras YadavParas Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educ...Read More

    first published: August 17, 2023, 10:39 IST
    last updated: August 17, 2023, 10:39 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App