Indigo to Start Direct Flight Service on Delhi-Belagavi Route; Check Timings, Schedule and More

In a move to expand the business network, the leading carrier in India Indigo is all set to operate the direct flight services on Delhi and Belagavi route. It has been reported that the service will kickstart from October 5, allowing flyers to book direct flight tickets on the above-mentioned route from its official or any third-party website.

Indigo’s Delhi to Belagavi Direct Flight Timing

As per the details shared by Indigo, it says that interested flyers will be able to opt for the direct flight from Delhi to Belgaum at 3:45 pm. While coming back from Belgaum to Delhi, the flight will depart at 6:35 pm.

Here’s Why Indigo Started Delhi to Belagavi Flight

Talking about the decision, one of the company’s officials said that the newly added route will ease the flyer’s expirence, and improve the connectivity between northern and southern parts of the country.

Indigo’s Head of Global Sales on Latest Route

Commenting about the same, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, Vinay Malhotra said, “We are pleased to announce new direct flights between Belagavi and Delhi, providing a seamless connection between the two cities. Located in Karnataka, Belagavi, also known as Belgaum, reflects a medley of cultures and traditions with an enviable heritage, attracting tourists throughout the year. We continue to deliver on our promise of providing affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences across an extensive network for our valued customers."

Meanwhile, Indigo, which is considered one of the budget-friendly airlines, which has been working towards expanding its business, and reaching more cities nationwide. As per the data, the airline operates from more than 77 domestic locations, where it provides services with 1,800 daily flights or even more.