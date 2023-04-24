Indore Metro: Changes in Route Announced, Palasia-Airport Line to be Underground

The Indore Metro Rail project will see some changes. The line will run underground from Palasia to the airport. This move has been made to accommodate passenger movement without affecting the on-road traffic.

Manish Singh, MP Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MPMRCL) MD, held discussions on April 22 with public representatives about the proposed Indore metro phase-1. Singh told reporters that the metro corridor will overground from the Super Corridor to Palasia through the M10.

Singh also stated that there would be changes in the locations of some metro stations. For example, the line will pass 250 metres away from the Rajwada Palace so that the heritage buildings do not get damaged.

“As per the discussion, there will be an underground Metro station at Regal Square. The track will go underground from Shastri Bridge towards MG Road. There will be another underground station where the IMC workshop is situated at present," he said as quoted by Free Press Journal. Singh said that he had received a positive response to his plan from public representatives.

The MPMRCL is in the process of soil testing and carrying out other investigations. The test track is being laid at the Gandhi Nagar depot.

The proposed metro till the Indore airport will have another underground station at the warehousing corporation land near Bada Ganapati, according to a Times of India report. The metro line will move underground till the airport. An overground station will be created at Gandhi Nagar, which marks the start of the Super Corridor.

In March, MPMRCL finalised a spot near the Indore airport for the development of a station. According to senior officials, the station would be located 200 metres away from the airport. A dedicated subway and travelator would be built to transport passengers to their destination.

MPMRCL officials have increased their workforce by 2.5 times and even started work on a night shift in order to start the trial run of the Indore metro super priority corridor in September this year. The super priority corridor will connect Gandhi Nagar and Super Corridor 3. As reported by the Times of India, the tracks for the super priority corridor have arrived. The coaches, which are being manufactured in Vadodara, are expected to be delivered to Indore by May-end.

