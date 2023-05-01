Trends :Harrier Viral PhotosRE Shotgun 650Kochi Water MetroMaruti Suzuki FronxRoyal Enfield New Launch
Ipower Batteries Launch India's First LMFP Battery Packs for Two-Wheelers, Check Details

The ground-breaking battery series Rugpro has received AIS 156 (Amendment III) Phase 2 approval from the Indian Government

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 10:50 IST

Delhi, India

Ipower Batteries (Photo: Ipower Batteries)
Ipower Batteries (Photo: Ipower Batteries)

The fastest-growing two-wheeler battery manufacturing company in India Ipower Batteries announced that it has developed India’s first LMFP (Lithium Magnesium Iron Phosphate) batteries series named Rugpro. The company said the sole purpose for introducing such high-quality batteries is to contribute country’s EV sector.

As per the details shared by the brand, the ground-breaking battery series has received AIS 156 (Amendment III) Phase 2 approval from the Indian Government India under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme. The company claims that Ipower Batteries is by far the only battery manufacturer in the country to have achieved this approval.

LMFP batteries by Ipower Batteries (Photo: Ipower Batteries)

The company also revealed that the batteries have been produced with the use of 2C rated cells, which allows them to deliver high amounts of power quickly. The LMFP batteries are an upgraded version of LFP batteries and make up for their shortcomings.

In order to provide a safe yet high-quality battery, the company claimed that they have tested Rugpro (LMFP) batteries from every left, and right centre, and the results were satisfactory.

Reacting about the same, Ipower Batteries founder Vikas Aggarwal said that the company is thrilled to launch such top-notch quality batteries for electric two-wheelers in the Indian market.

Aggarwal said their product has received an overwhelming response from the associated OEM vendors and other partners. He further informed me that Ipower will be delivering the first batch of 5,000 battery packs by May 2023.

first published: May 01, 2023, 17:42 IST
last updated: May 02, 2023, 10:50 IST
