IRCTC Introduces 4-Day Tirupati Balaji Temple Package

The Tirupati Balaji Temple is one of the most sacred places in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district. Thousands of devotees visit this place annually for its darshan. IRCTC, a division of Indian Railways, has created an amazing and pocket-friendly travel package for you if you are planning to visit Tirupati Balaji.

The itinerary is called Tirupati Balaji Darshan EX Mumbai. You must spend at least Rs 7,290 per person on this 3-night, 4-day package. IRCTC will also take care of breakfast and dinner for the travellers. Passengers will be allowed to board and deboard from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane, Kalyan, Pune, and Solapur stations under the package.

The official account of IRCTC has tweeted about the same and wrote, “Join us for an experience of spiritual enlightenment and inner peace as we explore the majestic temples of South and their rich cultural and religious heritage. https://bit.ly/3FWGe3h."

Tour Package Highlights

Package Name- Tirupati Balaji Darshan EX Mumbai (WMR171)

Frequency- Daily (April 4 to May 31, 2023)

Tour Duration- 4 Days/3 Nights

Meal Plan- Breakfast & Dinner

Travel Mode- Train

Class- Standard (Non-AC Sleeper) and Comfort (Third-AC Sleeper)

Boarding/Deboarding - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane, Kalyan, Pune and Solapur

Prices for tour packages vary, depending on the passenger’s preferred class. You need to spend Rs 9,050 while travelling alone in an ordinary (non-AC) sleeper class. The cost of double sharing is Rs 7,390 at the same time. In triple sharing, 7,290 is Rs. A fee of Rs. 6,500 with a bed and Rs. 6,250 without a bed will be applied if you are travelling with a child between the ages of 5 and 11.

Single occupancy in Comfort (Third-AC Sleeper) class will cost Rs. 12,100. At the same time, it costs Rs 10,400 for two people to share. In triple sharing, it costs Rs 10,000 and an additional Rs 9,500 with a bed and Rs 9,250 without a bed will be applied if you are travelling with a child between the ages of 5 and 11.

