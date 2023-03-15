Chaitra Navratri is going to commence on March 22, and devotees will start visiting various Shaktipeeths and other such divine locations in large numbers. On this occasion, IRCTC has designed a special tour package, which will include visits to Vaishnodevi, Kangra Devi, Jwala ji, Maa Chamunda and Chintpurni on this Navratri, for economical prices.

The fare for the spiritual tour package to these five destinations is economical and passengers have both third AC and sleeper class options for their journey. The fares will vary a bit. The special tour package named 5 Devi Darshan is of 5 divine destinations, including Maa Vaishno Devi, and is for 5 days and 6 nights. The first batch of devotees will travel on March 22 and the next on March 29. The train will depart from Jaipur for the tour and halt at Ajmer Junction, Kishangarh, Phulera Junction, Jaipur, Gandhinagar JPR, Dausa, Bandikui Junction, Rajgarh, Alwar, Khairthal, Rewari, Gurgaon, Delhi Cantt. You can also catch the train from Delhi, Karnal and Ambala Cantt Junction.

The Ajmer – Jammu Tavi – Ajmer train reservations can be made in AC 3 Tier through the deluxe package and in Sleeper coaches through the standard package. Road transport for sightseeing, pickup and drop facilities will be available according to the itinerary.

Some facilities that will be provided on the tour are:

2 nights stay in Katra.

1-night stay in Kangra.

Breakfast facility available in 3 hotels only.

All passengers will have travel insurance.

Toll, parking, and all applicable taxes for the above service will be included in the package.

There are two categories for people to choose from. The first is the deluxe package for the AC 3 Tier bookings, priced at Rs 17,735 for one person, Rs 14,120 for every two people and Rs 13,740 for each of three people travelling together. The standard package where the sleeper classes will be available for booking will cost Rs 14,735 for one person, Rs 11,120 each for 2 people and Rs 10,740 each for three passengers.

Full package details available at: https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=NJR044

