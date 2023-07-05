IRCTC Introduces 6-Day, 5-night Package To Bali; Here's How Much It Will Cost You

Bali has always been a dream destination for travellers, offering a diverse range of flora, fauna, and stunning beaches. Whether you’re young or old, married or single, visiting this thrilling island is often on everyone’s travel wishlist. Now, to the delight of many, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering a summer tour package for Bali. Starting from August 11, this government tourism corporation is providing a 5-night and 6-day trip to Bali.

IRCTC recently announced their latest tour package for Bali, named “Awesome Bali," through their Twitter handle. The package offers an exploration of different tourist places on the island. The duration of the tour is 5 nights and 6 days, with a cost of Rs 1,05,900 for those who wish to take advantage of this offer.

The tour package includes a flight to Bali from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow on August 8. The airline for this trip is Air Asia, with tourists being provided with tickets for the comfort class. During the flight, breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be served to ensure the comfort of the tourists.

The price of the package will vary based on occupancy. The cost is Rs 1,05,900 per person for double and triple occupancy. However, for single occupancy, the charge is higher at Rs 1,15,800. If you are travelling with a child aged 5 to 11 years, an additional charge of Rs 1,00,600 for an extra bed will apply. For children between the ages of 2 and 11, a twin bed will cost Rs 94,400.