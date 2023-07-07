IRCTC Launches Bharat Gaurav Express To Connect Major Destinations For Pilgrimage

As a part of the Uttar Bharat Darshan trip, IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) will launch a special train that will provide tourists with the chance to see important religious sites in India. The train will offer a 33% discounted rate as part of the Bharat Gaurav Train Scheme to encourage rail travel.

Vishwajeet Dey, Manager, IRCTC Kolkata recently disclosed that the Bharat Gaurav train will set out on an extraordinary voyage that will stop at places like Haridwar, Rishikesh, Vaishno Devi, Amritsar, Mathura, Vrindavan, Agra, and Ayodhya. The tour, which will start on August 11 and last for 10 nights and 11 days, will provide visitors with the chance to fully immerse themselves in the spiritual and cultural riches of these revered locations.

In addition, he announced that the train’s route will include stops at Mecheda, Kharagpur, Midnapore, Tata Nagar, Purulia, Ranchi, Bokaro Steel City, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh Road, Koderma, Gaya, Sasaram, and Pandit Deendayal Junction. Passengers will have the opportunity to board the train at Deen Dayal Upadhyay junction. Notably, the Bharat Gaurav train will introduce a new offering by IRCTC, featuring three classes of travel: economy, standard, and comfort, catering to the diverse needs of passengers.