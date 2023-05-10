IRCTC Rolls Out Tour Package Covering These 5 Jyotirlingas, Journey Starts May 20

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) consistently creates special deals for various holidays and seasons. And not just deals but you can also get IRCTC tourist trains that provide the best hospitality, comfort and service. Hence, to make travelling easier and cheaper, IRCTC will soon be starting a tour package for the followers of Lord Shiva.

IRCTC has announced a special tour package of five Jyotirlingas darshan. It will include Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar, Nageshwar, Trayambakeshwar and Somnath. Travelling under this tour package will be done through Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train. The tour will start on May 20 and continue till May 31. The total duration of this package is 12 days and 11 nights.

Apart from this, the pilgrims will also get a chance to visit other historical places and temples such as the Statue of Unity, Dwarkadheesh Mandir, Shirdi Sai Baba and Shani Shingnapur. This tour package includes train transportation, tea and water, breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. During the tour, managers will be available for the convenience of the devotees and professional tour guides will lead the entire tour. On this excursion, each participant will receive travel insurance. This journey will start from Kolkata on May 20.

You can reserve this package in one of three categories: Sleeper, AC III Tier or AC II Tier on the IRCTC’s Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train. This train’s sleeper class price is Rs 20,060 per person. This package will make arrangements for the guests to stay in non-AC budget accommodation and provide non-AC bus transportation. For the AC III package, the per-person fare will be Rs 31,800 and AC II will charge Rs 41,600 for the journey. In both these packages, passengers will get the facility for the AC hotel and transportation.

These fare prices are the result of a 33 per cent concession dony by IRCTC for this tour to promote rail tourism. Booking for this tour has already started. You can book this tour from the official website of IRCTC—https://www.irctc.co.in/.

