Jaguar Land Rover Retail Sales Grow by 29 Percent in First Quarter of FY24

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover on Friday reported 29 per cent rise in retail sales in the first quarter ended June 30 at 1,01,994 units, as compared to the same period a year ago.

The growth reflects continuing improvement in chip and other supply constraints, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Wholesales, excluding those of Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV, were at 93,253 units in the first quarter, up 30 per cent as compared to the year-ago period.