Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Jaguar Land Rover Retail Sales Grow by 29 Percent in First Quarter of FY24

Jaguar Land Rover Retail Sales Grow by 29 Percent in First Quarter of FY24

Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender demand remains particularly strong, representing 76 percent of the order book

Advertisement

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 14:25 IST

New Delhi, India

Image used for representation. (Photo: Jaguar Land Rover)
Image used for representation. (Photo: Jaguar Land Rover)

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover on Friday reported 29 per cent rise in retail sales in the first quarter ended June 30 at 1,01,994 units, as compared to the same period a year ago.

The growth reflects continuing improvement in chip and other supply constraints, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Wholesales, excluding those of Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV, were at 93,253 units in the first quarter, up 30 per cent as compared to the year-ago period.

top videos
  • Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan Wows In Menacing Avatar; Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika, Nayanthara Impress
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Salman Caught Smoking On Camera | Karan Johar Shuts Down Troll | SPKK Catches Up On Second Weekend
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • “The order book remained strong with over 1,85,000 client orders at quarter end, reducing from 2,00,000 at March 31, 2023 in line with expectations, as chip and other supply constraints continue to improve," the company said.

    Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender demand remains particularly strong, representing 76 percent of the order book, it added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Paras YadavParas Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educ...Read More

    first published: July 08, 2023, 14:25 IST
    last updated: July 08, 2023, 14:25 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App