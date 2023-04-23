Jaguar Reborn to Debut with 4-Door Electric GT, Dubbed as Most Powerful Jaguar Ever

The reborn Jaguar lineup will mark its debut with a four-door electric GT. Touted to be the most powerful Jaguar ever, the four-door GT is set to be unveiled next year with sales beginning in 2025. Prototypes of the new GT will hit the roads by the end of this year ahead of the unveiling in 2024. The company has wrapped up the virtual testing of the car and is in the next phase of the development when the 4-door GT will come to life for the first time.

The upcoming car will be part of an update to the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Reimagine strategy. While exact details about the car’s performance remain under wrap, it is expected to have a power output in excess of 580 bhp with two motors delivering power to all four wheels. The 4-door GT will boast of a range up to 700 km on a single charge. It can be charged for 322 km in just 15 minutes.

Jaguar 4-door Electric GT will be part of three Jaguars that are set to be unveiled next year. The cars will be based on the brand’s all-new bespoke EV architecture called Jaguar Electrified Architecture (JEA). For the design, Jaguar splits its creative team into three teams as part of Project Renaissance, which JLR’s chief creative officer Gerry McGovern called a pivotal moment in the brand’s history.

The design exercise resulted in a total of 18 cars being created as full-sized models in just three months across the team. From the initial 18 designs, Jaguar narrowed down it to 3 following a “unanimous" design.

The remaining two cars of the planned lineup are likely to be launched within a year of the 4-door GT. The cars will all be built in a new dedicated area at JLR’s Solihull production facility.

Jaguar has also announced ambitious plans to revamp its production facility with the Halewood plant in the UK to an electric facility. JLR also revealed that its engine manufacturing centre in Wolverhampton which presently produces Ingenium internal combustion engines for its vehicles, will develop EV components. The facility will be used for the production of drive units and battery packs for JLR’s next-generation vehicles.

