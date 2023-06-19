Trends :Hero Passion PlusKTM 390 DukeHonda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Jaipur Airport Records Highest Flyers in May 2023, Details Inside

Jaipur Airport Records Highest Flyers in May 2023, Details Inside

Some experts revealed that Jaipur airport is expected to witness a massive rise in passengers in the upcoming months.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 09:19 IST

Jaipur, India

Jaipur International Airport (Photo: PTI)
Jaipur International Airport (Photo: PTI)

Jaipur International Airport is considered one of the busiest airports in India. Recently, the claim has been backed or proven right after the airport recorded a massive number of passengers in the month of May. It has been reported that the airport witnessed a movement of over 4.5 lakh passengers last month and created a record for itself for handling such a big number of flyers.

The reports and data showed that Jaipur Airport had seen a decent business, where somewhere around 37,683 international flyers, and more than 4,16,103 domestic passengers traveled from it. The increase result in traffic at the airport also indicates that authorities somehow gained the trust of flyers, built their confidence by providing them with safety measures.

A report also came into the limelight that suggested a total of 4,53,786 lakh passengers have been hosted by the airport last month, which is an increase of 26 percent compared to the same month last year, and 11 percent higher than May 2022. As far as April’s 2023 data is concerned, the number of flyers has been increased, and overall 4,28,531 passengers welcomed by the Jaipur airport in April. The data clearly showed that the Jaipur Airport, which somehow collapsed its business in Covid-19 times, again bounce back real quickly.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Rakul Preet Singh & Pragya Jaiswal Turn To Cold Water Therapy For Fitness | Know Benefits & More
  • Adipurush Fails Monday Test Miserably With 77 Percent Drop; Kriti Sanon Reacts Amid Growing Backlash
  • Rakhi Sawant's Divorce Party May Be A PR Stunt But Should We Consider Stealing A Page From Her Book?
  • Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, More Attend Karan Deol-Drishya Acharya's Grand Wedding Reception In Mumbai
  • Baraatis Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol & Dharmendra Dance To Dhol Beats At Karan Deol's Wedding | WATCH

    • Some experts revealed that Jaipur airport is expected to witness a massive rise in passengers in the upcoming months.

    Meanwhile, several additional connecting flights also started operating from the Jaipur airport on new routes including Pant Nagar, Bareilly, and Belgaum. Amid this, leading airlines like Indigo and AirAsia also widen up their flight numbers, which connects Indore, Delhi, and Mumbai

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shahrukh ShahShahrukh Shah, Sub-Editor at News18, loves to write about everything that moves ...Read More

    first published: June 19, 2023, 09:15 IST
    last updated: June 19, 2023, 09:19 IST
    Read More