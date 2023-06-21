Trends :Hero Passion PlusKTM 390 DukeHonda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Jaipur International Airport Set to Resume Flights at Terminal 1 from September

Jaipur International Airport to resume operations at Terminal 1 from September after extensive renovations, bringing relief to passengers and airlines

Curated By: Samreen Pall

News18.com

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 14:14 IST

Jaipur, India

Jaipur International Airport Set to Resume Flights at Terminal 1 from September

In a significant development, Jaipur International Airport officials announced their plans to recommence flight operations at Terminal 1 starting from September.

The airport authorities stated that most of the necessary facilities have already been set up, paving the way for the long-awaited reopening.

Previously, Terminal 1 had ceased operations in 2012, undergoing extensive renovation work carried out by the Airports Authority of India over the years. However, due to the unprecedented challenges posed by the global pandemic, the project faced significant delays in the past three years. Nevertheless, after nearly a decade of closure, terminal 1 at Jaipur Airport is finally expected to resume operations this year, defying several missed deadlines.

Officials further revealed that in May, two daily Haj flights were already being operated from Terminal 1, and upon the return of the pilgrims next month, flight operations will once again be shifted to the terminal. Additionally, the airport authorities have installed announcement systems at the terminal, further enhancing the passenger experience.

Although the master plan for terminal 1 hasn’t been submitted yet, officials assured that it will include thorough information about all upcoming changes at the airport for the following 49 years. In addition, the authorities are currently considering whether to allow chartered flights to land at Terminal 1 once it is fully operational rather than diverting them to Terminal 2.

    • The reopening of Terminal 1 at Jaipur International Airport is anticipated to bring significant relief to passengers, airlines, and various stakeholders in the aviation industry. The resumption of operations at this terminal signifies a vital step toward enhancing the airport’s capacity and overall efficiency, catering to the growing demand for air travel in the region.

    With September as the target month for recommencing flights at Terminal 1, the airport authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a seamless transition and a remarkable travel experience for all passengers.

    Samreen Pall

    first published: June 21, 2023, 14:14 IST
    last updated: June 21, 2023, 14:14 IST
