Jaipur International Airport Set to Resume Flights at Terminal 1 from September

In a significant development, Jaipur International Airport officials announced their plans to recommence flight operations at Terminal 1 starting from September.

The airport authorities stated that most of the necessary facilities have already been set up, paving the way for the long-awaited reopening.

Previously, Terminal 1 had ceased operations in 2012, undergoing extensive renovation work carried out by the Airports Authority of India over the years. However, due to the unprecedented challenges posed by the global pandemic, the project faced significant delays in the past three years. Nevertheless, after nearly a decade of closure, terminal 1 at Jaipur Airport is finally expected to resume operations this year, defying several missed deadlines.

Officials further revealed that in May, two daily Haj flights were already being operated from Terminal 1, and upon the return of the pilgrims next month, flight operations will once again be shifted to the terminal. Additionally, the airport authorities have installed announcement systems at the terminal, further enhancing the passenger experience.

Although the master plan for terminal 1 hasn’t been submitted yet, officials assured that it will include thorough information about all upcoming changes at the airport for the following 49 years. In addition, the authorities are currently considering whether to allow chartered flights to land at Terminal 1 once it is fully operational rather than diverting them to Terminal 2.