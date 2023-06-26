Jaipur Metro: Expansion Gains Momentum, Bids Invited for Phase 1C and 1D Construction

The Jaipur Metro is gearing up for a major expansion with the commencement of the extension work.

In a significant development, bids have been invited for the civil work of the metro link from Badi Chaupar to Transport Nagar (Phase 1C) and from Mansarovar to Ajmer Road intersection (Phase 1D).

Jaipur Metro: Stations

Under Phase 1C, the metro line will span 2.85 kilometers, extending from Badi Chaupar up to Transport Nagar. This section will feature one elevated station at Transport Nagar and one underground station at Ramganj Chaupar. On the other hand, Phase 1D will cover a distance of 1.35 kilometers from Mansarovar to Ajmer Road, including one elevated station at Ajmer Road Chauraha.

The scope of the project encompasses the design and construction of elevated ramps, viaducts, and two elevated stations for Phase 1C and Phase 1D. Additionally, it includes the design and construction of twin tunnels using the Shield TBM (Tunnel Boring Machine) and an underground station for Phase 1C.

Jaipur Metro: Route

The ambitious mobility plan for Jaipur involves the development of high-capacity metro lines along the east-west corridor from Mansarovar to Badi Chaupar, as well as the north-south corridor from Ambabadi to Sitapura.

The East-West Corridor, spanning 11.64 kilometers and featuring 11 stations, was inaugurated in two phases. Phase 1A, covering 9.63 kilometers from Mansarovar to Chandpole, was successfully opened on June 3, 2015. Phase 1B, extending 2.01 kilometers from Chandpole to Badi Chaupar, was successfully opened on September 23, 2020.

The State government had previously announced the expansion of Jaipur Metro under Phase 1C and 1D in the budget for the fiscal year 2022–2023. In January 2023, the Jaipur Metro Railway Corporation (JMRC) appointed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) as the general consultant for Line 1C and Line 1D.