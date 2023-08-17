Jaipur Metro: Phase 3 Construction Work to Kickstart In September, Details Here

Rajasthan’s Jaipur city is preparing to start the Phase-3 metro construction in September, this year.

The upcoming expansion is primed to bring extensive metro lines to various corners of the city, marking a bold step towards enhanced connectivity and modernization.

According to The Pink City Post, metro lines will be built from Sitapura to Ambabari as part of this new expansion. Additional routes, including Badi Chaupar to Transport Nagar and Mansarovar to Ajmer Road, are said to be under development - covering a total distance of 55.2 km. Reportedly, the project will also see a total investment of Rs 5,784 crore.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made the announcement during a Housing Board event. According to his statement, the 2.85-kilometre metro track from Badi Chaupar to Transport Nagar will be built with a budget of Rs 980 crore. A written request has already been finalised, and the foundation stone is scheduled for a September ceremony.

Meanwhile, another 1.35-kilometre length of the metro, from Mansarovar to Ajmer Road, is scheduled to also open in September at a cost of Rs 204 crores. However, the majority of the funding, Rs 4,600 crore, is intended for the 23.51 km length between Sitapura to Ambabadi, reports state.

Jaipur Metro Phase 3: Details

The Phase-3 expansion will introduce key routes that are set to transform the city’s transportation landscape: