Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Jaipur Police Urges Public to Use Dausa Expressway Amid Heavy Rain

Jaipur Police Urges Public to Use Dausa Expressway Amid Heavy Rain

The incessant downpours and flyover constructions have led to massive jams in Kotputli and Shahpura on the National Highway-48.

Advertisement

Published By: Paras Yadav

IANS

Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 09:10 IST

Jaipur, India

Delhi Mumbai Expressway. (Photo: PTI)
Delhi Mumbai Expressway. (Photo: PTI)

Amid heavy rain, the Jaipur Rural Police have urged the public to take the Dausa Expressway to travel between the Rajasthan state capital to Delhi.

The incessant downpours and flyover constructions have led to massive jams in Kotputli and Shahpura on the National Highway-48, which connects Jaipur and Delhi.

top videos
  • Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Flaunt Their Love As They Watch 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

    • According to Jaipur Rural SP Rajeev Pachar, there has been jams spanning to around 10 km on both sides of the highway.

    “Hence its a request that people should take the Dausa Expressway and avoid waterlogged lanes which are blocking traffic at construction sites," Pachar added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Paras YadavParas Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educ...Read More

    first published: July 29, 2023, 09:10 IST
    last updated: July 29, 2023, 09:10 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App