Jammu, Srinagar to Get Metro Connectivity; Proposal Sent to Centre for Approval

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has submitted a proposal to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for the construction of two metro lines— one each in Jammu and Srinagar cities. The move is aimed at boosting the public transport system and economic activities in the region.

According to Indian Express, Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has sent a proposal for ministerial consultation. If the proposal gets a green signal, it would be the first metro line in the Union Territory.

Provided the unique terrain and requirements of the region, the government plans to introduce a MetroLite system instead of the regular metro rail system that is functional in cities like Delhi.

“Since a metro line like Delhi will not be possible for J&K, a MetroLite has been proposed. I think there was some consultation on whether a MetroNeo should be approved for Srinagar and Jammu, but I think a MetroLite is what we are looking at, for now,"Manoj Sinha was quoted as saying.

He added that under the proposed plan, Srinagar would have a 25 km of metro line and Jammu would have a 23 km line.

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had previously received requests for financial assistance for the construction of metro projects in 5 cities including Jammu and Srinagar.

MetroLite is a light urban rail transit system that involves reduced costs and lower capacity as compared to traditional metro rail systems. Lower capital expenditure; reduced operation and maintenance costs are some of the advantages of MetroLite, making it a more viable option for the region.

This system can also serve as a feeder system to the conventional metro rail system. Its light civil structure, lower power requirements, smaller stations, and lower operationcontribute to the cost-effectiveness of MetroLite.

Infrastructural push in Jammu and Kashmir has been the Central government’s key agenda for the last few years.